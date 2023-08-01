Ice cream challenge: 15,000 scoops for $15,000 to benefit Kids' Food Basket

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

Challenge accepted!

On Tuesday, the West Michigan community came together to support Kids' Food Basket.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Moose Tracks Ice Cream set up shop at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids. Volunteers were hard at work serving up free ice cream scoops to anyone who stopped by.

For each scoop, Moose Tracks planned to donate $1 to Kids' Food Basket. The goal was to reach 15,000 scoops, which meant $15,000 headed to the local nonprofit.

Ashley Diersch, vice president of Development for Kids' Food Basket, said, "All the money directly will help us nourish about 10,000 kids every single weekday. Last school year, we did about 1.7 million meals, and this coming school year, we're anticipating doing about 1.8 (million) to kids right here in West Michigan.”

Even Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom showed up to support the effort, sporting some Moose Tracks swag.

FOX 17

"I got to the point where I just wanted to eat my own work," he joked. "I started doing that, and they let me step aside to eat my own ice cream cone and then it just kind of all fell apart."

Moose Tracks also added to the fun with face painters, giveaways, a 360 photo booth and more.

You can visit the official Facebook event pageto learn more about Wednesday's event.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube