Grand Rapids 9-year-old earns No. 1 world ranking for Brazilian jiu-jitsu

When you were nine years old, what were you doing? Picking up a basketball for the first time? Learning your times tables?

How about traveling across the country, capturing first-place finishes in Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions.

Well, that's what third-grader Reagan Green has done. Again, she's nine years old.

Green first entered a jiu-jitsu studio in Grand Rapids in March 2018. She was four years old.

She said she was "so nervous" at first, but clearly something clicked.

"I just liked it, so I kept on doing it," she told FOX 17.

Now, she's traveled to and competed in 60 tournaments in 11 states, for a total of 454 matches, picking up 45 gold medals along the way.

Last weekend, her success culminated by earning the title of #1 in the world in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for 8 & 9 year olds, both boys and girls.

When asked how she reacted to that label, along with the rest of her accomplishments, Green put it simply:

"Screaming happy!" she said.

Green has already accomplished so much at such a young age, but she doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon.

"She has her sights set on becoming #1 in the 'Under-18' divisions for Grappling Industries who hosts a tournament here in Grand Rapids March 25th at DeVos Place. She is also seeking to move up the competitive ladder to compete in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and ADCC No-GI events. Both are considered the highest level a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner can advance to," her dad, Jeff, said in a press release.

If you want to follow Green's journey on social media, her instagram is @thedangerousdoe.

