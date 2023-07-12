Fun facts about Gerald R. Ford ahead of his birthday

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

On Friday, July 14, West Michigan will celebrate the 110th birthday of President Gerald R. Ford.

After growing up in Grand Rapids, most of the local community knows his decorated past. For those who don't, here are some interesting facts about his life, before and during his time in office.

Gerald R. Ford wasn't born in Grand Rapids

With the presence of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, and the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, it might be obvious to assume Mr. Ford was born in Grand Rapids. However, his birth city was actually in Omaha, Nebraska. His time in the Cornhusker state didn't last long, though. Ford and his mother moved to Grand Rapids when he was just two weeks old.

Gerald R. Ford isn't his birth name

"He was born Leslie Lynch King, Jr.," said Mirelle Luecke, Supervisory Museum Curator at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum. "His mother actually left his father, Leslie Lynch King, Sr., when Ford was a toddler. They moved to Grand Rapids. Ford was known as Jr. or Junie. When Dorothy Ford met her husband, Gerald, he became Jr. Ford and eventually took his stepfather's name."

Gerald R. Ford's unique place in American Presidential history

Thanks to then-President Nixon's Vice President resigning in 1973, Gerald R. Ford was appointed to fill the position. Then, after President Nixon himself resigned during his second term, Ford became the 38th President of the United States.

"He's the only President who was not elected to office either as President or Vice President," Luecke said.

Gerald R. Ford's first birthday as the sitting President

"He first had a public birthday with White House staff," Luecke said. "Then, Betty (Ford) surprised him with a surprise birthday party in the residence with some friends invited after that. Apparently, he showed up late because he didn't know what was happening. He decided to go for a swim in the pool. So everyone was kind of waiting on him. But of course, he's the President, so, you know, they're willing to wait."

"His friends brought him a whole series of presents," she continued. "Things like a golf club that had a gold head on it. He received a concrete poolside frog to grace the newly constructed White House pool. He got some red swim trunks that had the Presidential seal emblazoned on them. I really love these gifts because you can really see, kind of, where his interests lie in athletics, the fact that he loves golf, that he loves swimming, and things like that.

On Friday, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum will offer FREE admission to the public in honor of his birthday.

