GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On July 18, 2022, FOX 17 Unfiltered debuted with one goal in mind — to give West Michigan news consumers something different.

When you think of 'the news,' what typically comes to mind?

Is is crime? Car crashes? Political contention? Natural disasters?

We've heard it all. Usually, the answers encompass one common theme — a theme that can sometimes stage our world, our country, our state and even your community in a depressing light.

While we understand those things cannot be ignored, they don't always need to be at the center of the frame.

With Unfiltered, we weren't trying to paint a completely new picture. We just wanted to find something fresh to capture with our lens and adjust the exposure.

Every weeknight at 7 & 11, we brought you "the good stuff," highlighting all the amazing people, places and stories that make West Michigan this special place we call home.

FOX 17 Unfiltered comes to a close

There were so many fun moments to look back on, we couldn't fit them all into one clip!

None of these stories would've been possible without the people behind each and every one of them. We expected them to have a lasting impact on us, but never considered how much that feeling would be returned.

Finally, West Michigan has been forced to see the face of Max Goldwasser in every episode. However, Producer Sarah Kolker and Photographer Troy VanWingen are the true starts of the show.

They were behind the scenes every step of the way, helping spread the message of positivity.

While the show is coming to an end, FOX 17 is still committed to sharing these uplifting West Michigan stories. We appreciate you for tuning in, and thank you for showing us what "the good stuff" is all about.

