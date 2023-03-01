Eco-friendly disc-making company sets up custom printing shop in Grandville

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

German-based Eurodisc is a pioneer in the disc-making industry, experimenting with eco-friendly materials to benefit the sport, and the world, at the same time.

In August, the company expanded to the states, opening up a local shop in Grandville to provide custom printing on products shipped in America.

CJ Proos, the Eurodisc Marketing Director, invited FOX 17 Unfiltered to come check out the process on Wednesday.

“Our product is 100% organic," he said. "So, it's actually made from a sugarcane base material."

"Although quality is of great importance, at Eurodisc, we believe that our global impact as a company should take higher priority," Proos added. "That being said, our product is top of the line. We are approved by USA Ultimate, the World Flying Disc Federation, and the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA)."

Proos, himself, has a background in Ultimate. He picked up the sport in 2015 while attending Hope College.

Now, he's working with discs every day.

"I think, for everybody, it's their dream to kind of be passionate about their work," he said. "To be able to do something that I found, that I've loved for so many years, and just being able to make and connect all the dots that I have in my life — it's been a real privilege.”

Eurodisc's expansion comes as the sport is gaining popularity, especially in West Michigan.

For example, Davenport University recently launched an Ultimate program, the first in the country to offer full scholarships. On top of that, Michigan's professional team will play their home games on Davenport's campus.

The Grandville shop can custom print between 400-500 discs in a single day.

"We can do any kind of design that you could possibly think of," Proos said. "We have a any sort of color range that you can imagine. We can do anything — from designs that we create ourselves — we can also do pictures. So, if you send us a picture of your face, we can throw it on a disc, and you can have your disc with your face."

Proos added, "Something we're starting to do is offer a fundraising opportunity for schools and different teams. So, one of the things that we could do is offer a design contest. Kids could submit a design of the disc that they think. Then, we would either be able to kind of make it into a design or we could honestly scan the picture just as is and put it on a disc as well."

While Eurodisc appreciates the business from West Michigan, and the United States, it also knows the importance of giving back to the community.

"We have worked with the Humane Society of West Michigan, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., Zig Zag Ultimate, and more," Proos said. "You might have recently seen our discs distributed at the World of Winter events. Over 600 custom World of Winter discs went out!"

If you are interested in learning more about their product, or even want to submit a custom order yourself, you can visit their website, Facebook, Instagram, or send them an email to info@eurodisc.us.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube