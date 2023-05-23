Degage Ministries' Open Door Bakery helping the homeless find their footing

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

Selling sweet treats for an even sweeter mission — that's the idea behind Degage Ministries' Open Door Bakery.

The bakery has been around for a few years, but on Monday, opened its own retail space for the very first time.

It's a big move to support the big picture of helping the homeless in West Michigan.

Degage uses the Open Door Bakery as a vehicle to encourage its members to re-enter the workforce.

That includes Yvonne Johnson, who first entered the shelter at the beginning of the year.

“We have a variety of cookies that we have here," Johnson said. "We do make them in the bakery from scratch.”

This is a new skill for Johnson. She had other jobs before finding herself unemployed a few months ago, but never worked in a bakery.

“it is very exciting," she said. "I learn something new every day.”

Thelma Ensink, Degage's Executive Director, explained how the bakery plays a roll in their workforce development program.

“This bakery is a social enterprise business, employing those who are experiencing homelessness or have formerly experienced homelessness," Ensink said. "All the proceeds go to our women's shelter.”

The shelter serves close to 500 women every year — people like Loretta Eldridge, who walked into Degage in 2016 for help, but now comes back to pay it forward.

“Financially, I can't donate to Degage because my financial situation is that way, but I can donate my time and my energy into the bakery," Eldridge said. "They helped me when I needed the help. I just feel like I should give back, and in turn, in my own way, I'm helping someone else that needs the help right now.”

It's a full circle moment for Eldridge, and for Degage, which started as a coffee shop in 1967.

"We're kind of coming back to our roots now, which is really exciting," said Lacey Conte, Degage's Business Director.

Their new space on Division Ave. and Cherry St. in the Heartside area of downtown Grand Rapids is more than just a bakery — it's a foundation for the future.

It's a chance for Degage to expand its reach, and a chance for its members to find their footing once again.

“I think it's a great opportunity," Johnson said. "It teaches you how to work with people, you know, and to have life skills. You're getting back on your feet. So, yeah, definitely, it's been a big help.”

Ensink added, “that's our hope here, with our partners, to make homelessness something that is brief, rare, and one time only.”

The Open Door Bakery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

