Cornerstone to honor 63-year-old graduate who passed away in December

She had a dream, and nothing was going to get in her way.

Debra Collins started her life very early, according to her daughters.

"She had her first child at 16 and dropped out of high school," said Teenia Collins.

Debra was an amazing mother. Teenia called her a "jack-of-all-trades."

There were four children in total — three daughters and one son.

"Our mom was our person," said Janiqua Cunningham, one of the daughters.

Debra served a huge purpose for her family. It wasn't until much later that she decided to find a purpose for herself.

“After she got her GED, she started going to Grand Rapids Community College and then transferred over here to Cornerstone," Teenia said.

Debra pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Ministry Leadership. Along her path, life outside of the classroom didn't slow down. In fact, it only got more difficult.

"She was in several car accidents," Teenia said. "She's had several surgeries, back surgeries, neck surgery. She had an incident at the hospital where she was overdosed and, you know, started having heart issues or having a lot of health complications. Kidney failure. But she kept moving. She kept pushing.”

According to both daughters, Debra would even try to get her homework done from the hospital bed.

At one point, Cunningham tried to convince her to let the degree go and focus on her health.

"I literally had just told her that," Cunningham said. "The last time she went into the hospital, I literally said this. I said, 'Forget about that. Just leave it alone.' She was like, 'Nah, no. I got to do this. I gotta finish, you know?' That's what she did. “

In November 2022, Debra finished her coursework. The family was ecstatic and celebrated at the hospital together.

“I called Cornerstone and asked them if they can send me the cap and stuff so she can feel it, just so she could hold it," Cunningham said. "She held it. She smiled. She was happy to even know that she had done it, and at least she got to touch it.”

Debra suffered a sudden stroke in December. Eleven days later, she passed away. She was 63 years old.

She won't be able to walk at graduation. She will never be able to offer her wisdom inside the church. Her memory, though, lives on.

Cornerstone plans to honor that memory, and her accomplishment, this weekend during commencement activities.

Bob Sack, Cornerstone's vice president for university advancement, said in a press release, "Her large family will attend CU’s divisional awards ceremony this Friday night as well as CU’s 81st annual Commencement on Saturday. She will be recognized at both events."

Teenia said this weekend will be a "bittersweet" moment for her and the rest of the family. They miss Debra, but they are excited to celebrate her as well.

“I'm proud of her," Teenia said, "just as proud as she would be of herself."

