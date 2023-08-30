Changing the game: East Kentwood Esports program earns national ranking

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

The Esports program at East Kentwood High School was introduced seven years ago.

At that point, it only had six students who all played one game — League of Legends.

Fast forward to today, and the story has changed drastically.

"I was checking the numbers, and last year we had 147 people sign up for Esports," said Bill Dixon, head coach of the team. "We had 90 to compete for the high school in eight different games."

Not only does that increase highlight the growth of Esports as a whole, but it's also a testament to the success of East Kentwood's team.

"We're the best Esports program in the country and in the world," said junior Kymen Cartwright.

While Cartwright's opinion might be a bit biased, he's not completely off the mark.

In early August, USA Today came out with a ranking for the top high school Esports programs in the country.

East Kentwood landed on the list tied for 18th.

"We're doing something right here," Dixon said. "We want to keep moving forward.”

He added, "the district has made commitments, like building a new facility and getting us high-end equipment, computers for us to compete with, so we can host tournaments, and, you know, continue this trend of success.”

The entire program has earned several championships in a number of categories at a number of levels. Some of it's individual players have garnered recognition in the Esports spotlight as well, like Cartwright.

"There's a tournament that's held that encompasses the entire eastern United States. (Cartwright's) won it three times in a row," Dixon said.

They've heard all the negative comments and opinions about video games, but Dixon believes, in the right setting, they can be an incredible outlet for students.

"They make friendships, they're better in class, we can hold them to the same academic standards that the traditional athletes do and it bolsters their grades," Dixon said. "It makes them feel connected, new friendships. I can't tell you how many people pass (Cartwright) in the hallway with a fist bump. I mean, it's been a great thing and he's just one of a number of examples of kids that have prospered under the or Esports program.”

In response to all the attention, Cartwright said, with a smile on his face, "I feel like a king."

