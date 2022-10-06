Celebrating 50 years of Pulaski Days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — *Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 p.m. & 11 p.m. for the full story!*

Pulaski Days, the week-long festival in Grand Rapids that celebrates Polish hertiage, is celebrating a big milestone — 50 years in existence!

During the festival, 14 Polish clubs and fraternal organizations open up their doors to the public, welcoming anyone to come enjoy food, music and Polish traditions.

"Each one of our 14 Polish halls have something special about them," Michelle Kirshner, the Pulaski Days Chairwoman. "Maybe they offer a special food, or maybe they're Lithuanian, or maybe they have a little bit of Polish and German ties. Whatever it is, it's all pulled together within our 14 Polish halls.”

Many people might think the term 'Pulaski' is the Polish word for Poland or Polish people. However, it's not a word. Rather, it's a name.

“Casimir Pulaski was actually a person, a general in the American Revolutionary War, and he has been called the 'father of the American Calvary,'" said Kirshner. "Pulaski Days is our way of celebrating Polish American heritage and General Casimir Pulaski."

What started at a weekend festival in 1972, to support the Polish halls has grown to a week-long celebration. Here are some highlights from the remaining schedule:

Pulaski Days Parade

October 8, 2022, 11:00 am Parade route is on the west side and runs on Fulton from Valley to Lexington.



Polka Mass

October 9, 2022, 11:30 am St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church located at: 2510 Richmond Street NW



The below listed clubs are open to the public on October 7, October 8, and October 9.



American Legion Post 459 (658 Michigan Ave NE)

Knights of Columbus (1104 Muskegon NW)



Polish Falcons (957 W Fulton)



Polish National Aid Society – Jackson Street Hall (921 Jackson St NW)



Sacred Heart Benevolent Society Eastern Avenue Hall (506 Eastern Ave NE)



Sacred Heart Club – Kosciuszko Hall (935 Park St SW)



Saint Adalberts Aid Society – 5th Street Hall (701 5th Street NW)



Saint Casimir’s – 6th Street Hall (649 6th St NW)



Saint Isidores Aid Society – Diamond Hall, home of the Pulaski Days Monument and Pulaski Square (435 Diamond NE)



Saint Ladislaus Aid Society “Laddies Hall” (58 Lane Ave SW)



Saint Stanislaus – Little Hall (823 Michigan Ave NE)



Saints Peter & Paul Aid Society – Saint Georges (1513 Quarry NW)



Sons & Daughters Club (1057 Hamilton NW)



Vytautas Aid Society (1300 Hamilton Ave NW) The full schedule of events, bands playing, and food specials is available at www.pulaskidays.org.



About Pulaski Days

Pulaski Days was founded in 1972 by Ed Czyzyk and Walter Ulanch to support the local social clubs by sharing Polish culture with the entire Grand Rapids community. The annual event has now grown into a week-long celebration that includes a parade, polka mass, flag raising, and kielbasa eating contest. For additional information visit our website www.pulaskidays.org.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube