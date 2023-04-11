Cannonsburg introduces first-ever Canicross race for dogs & owners

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

There have been a lot of 'firsts' for Cannonsburg Ski Area as of late.

Just a couple months ago, the then-snow-covered hill hosted its first ever winter triathlon.

With the weather warming up, Cannonsburg is back with another new event. This time, it's introducing Canicross to West Michigan.

Canicross is a race where dogs and their owners compete together. They both wear a harness connected to each other by a flexible leash.

According to Danielle Musto, Cannonsburg's Director of Communications, Canicross "started in the European countries, where sled racing is really prevalent. The mushers needed a way to train with their dogs during the offseason. So, it's really popular there. It's growing in the United States."

Musto said this sport is the perfect fit for the West Michigan community.

"We're so dog friendly here," she said. "All through the offseason months, you know, people just bring their dogs to hike and bike here."

The inaugural event will take place Sunday, April 16th starting at 10 a.m. There are three different divisions you can run in — the 5k competition, the 5k fun-run and the one-mile fun-run.

Musto expects a great turnout for year one, with about 75-80 dogs participating.

If you would like to sign up, you can register for the event on Cannonsburg's website.

