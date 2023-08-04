Art, culture, bike safety and ribs: Here's some West Michigan weekend events for the whole family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Happy Weekend! There are plenty of events around West Michigan that will get the whole family out, whether you love food, culture or art!

After Dark returns to the Creston neighborhood this Saturday.

Creston Neighborhood Association

The original block party brings artists, a DJ, food trucks, a bar and plenty of fun to the neighborhood.

Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts, the Creston Neighborhood Association, the North Quarter Corridor Improvement Authority and Lake Michigan Credit Union all came together to put on the event.

This year's block party runs from 3 p.m.- 10 p.m. on Plainfield between Julia and Eleanor streets— Plus, it's free to attend.

Click here for more information.

Let the fiesta begin— West Michigan's premier annual celebration of our community's rich heritage is happening now!

The Hispanic Center of West Michigan is bringing all the culture to Calder Plaza through Sunday during the 45th Annual Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival.

Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival

From music and food to the arts— it's a great way to share and celebrate heritage and traditions with our community— plus, it's the largest fundraiser for the Hispanic Center.

Click here for a full schedule and more details.

The Grand Rapids Griffins are hanging up their skates Saturday to host their Bike Rodeo in the parking lot behind Van Andel Arena.

Grand Rapids Griffins

Kids, ages ten and younger, are invited to learn and practice safe bike handling skills with fun stations staffed by the Kent County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement agencies.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital will also be there to help kids find the perfectly sized helmet that they'll get to take home for free.

Kids should bring a helmet if they already have one, along with their bikes and their parents.

Parking is free, and the event runs from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. It includes giveaways, food trucks, ice cream and much more.

Click here for more information.

Art in the Park is celebrating 51 years of bringing a fine arts and crafts fair to Holland.

This year, it will feature up to 300 artists and artisans from around the country, all to support Holland Friends of Art, which is committed to raising awareness and encouraging creativity in the community.

Art in the Park

It's the largest single-day event in Holland, second only to Tulip Time.

Art in the Park will take place at Centennial Park on Saturday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Ribfest is coming to downtown Kalamazoo!

Now in its 35th year, the festival attracts local and national rib vendors with outstanding barbeque, along with other food vendors offering sides and sweet treats to cap off the experience.

Ribfest Kalamazoo

There's also rock and country artists, local bands, children's games and crafts and, of course, a contest for best ribs in Kalamazoo.

All of the proceeds from this event will go toward The Arc Community Advocates.

The festival is at Arcadia Creek Festival Place and is free from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $24 at the gate from 3 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Ribfest Kalamazoo

You can check out the website or Facebook page for more information.

