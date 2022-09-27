'An amazing month:' Kids' Food Basket celebrates bag-decorating success

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the month of September, FOX 17 and Eastbrook Homes partnered with Kids' Food Basket to support the organization's Sack Supper Program.

That program goes year-round, but for the last 30 days, they put an extra emphasis on helping fight hunger in West Michigan.

Kids' Food Basket brought back its Brown Bag Decorating campaign. It's an effort to have the West Michigan community decorate brown paper bags, which will be filled with healthy food options and handed out to students at schools across the region.

Last year during this campaign, KFB set a goal of collecting 125,000 decorated brown bags — which they surpassed. This year, that goal has increased to 200,000.

"When the children see the decorated bags, it's just an added touch of love that they get in the sack suppers," said Rodney Savage, the Director of Engagement, Equity and Inclusion Kids' Food Basket.

The organization hosted a pop-up event on Thursday to promote the campaign and program.

If you couldn't attend, don't worry! Decorated brown bags can be dropped off at any of their three Kids’ Food Basket locations all throughout the year:

KFB - Kent County

1300 Plymouth NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KFB - Ottawa + Allegan

652 Hastings Avenue, Holland, MI 49423

Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KFB – Muskegon County

Central United Methodist Church

1011 2nd St., Muskegon, MI 49440

Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

