Amen!: Meet The Reverend of Roar, a Lions Superfan and Tailgating Hall of Famer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — There are fans, there are superfans, and then there's The Reverend of Roar.

The Reverend is well-known among anyone who loves the Lions, and sports fans across the country, earning a spot in the Tailgating Hall of Fame.

FOX 17 just so happened to run into him at the airport in San Francisco before the NFC Championship game this weekend.

However, at that point, he introduced himself as Rollo.

That's the man behind the legend — Rollo Michael Rollin.

Rollo grew up in Detroit and, to no surprise, has been a Lions fan his whole life.

Nowadays, he spends a lot of his time playing saxophone for a Motown band called Rare Earth.

On Sundays, though, he trades his saxophone for a silver suit and becomes The Reverend of Roar.

"I am just a man bringing faith to the nation," he said. "That's what it is. All of us that are believing in what it is — what it is to bleed silver and blue.”

Rollo said he unintentionally fell into this character 15 years ago after getting ordained for his friend's wedding.

"That's a great story," he said. "A friend of mine, who was a Packers fan, he was sitting at the bar one day with me. I was getting ready to go. I was wearing the silver suit...he was looking at the Lions fans going, 'Man, these people, I mean, they look like cattle cattle to the slaughter.' And I said, 'Yeah, I mean, it's been a tough time for quite a while.' And he said, 'Man, you're a reverend now. You got the suit. You should get up and do a sermon.”

At first Rollo said he wasn't interested. Then, apparently, his friends called him a "chicken."

“Next thing I know, three fingers on each hand hit the bar, my boots are on the bar, and it started," he said.

FOX 17 asked if The Revered has a little extra power in his voice, a little more spirit in his sermons, now that the Lions are playing well.

"The best way to describe it — it's not the power in my voice as much, but it is the power that I'm receiving because people are really believing," he said.

Well, The Reverend promised his power, and the power of other Lions fans, will be on full display on Sunday ahead of the NFC Championship game in Santa Clara.

