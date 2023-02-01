A wild weekend ahead: South Haven preps for 29th Icebreaker Festival

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

If you're looking for a fun weekend in West Michigan, you might not be able to find something that tops the South Haven Icebreaker Festival.

The event is back for its 29th year, and there is something for just about everyone to enjoy. Don't believe us? Here's the press release sent out by the South Haven Chamber of Commerce, in full:

West Michigan’s predominant and growing winter festival is showcasing dazzling ice sculptures, Chili Cook-off, Cardboard Sled Race, Pub Slide, outdoor ice skating, Disc Golf Tournament, S’mores Roasting, Snowsuit Fashion Competition, Frozen Fish Fling, and many more exciting activities throughout downtown South Haven.

The not-to-be-missed highlight of this annual event is the sculpting of more than 40 blocks of ice, weighing 300- 600 pounds each, into incredible works of frozen art. Take a stroll around downtown to see all of the “cool” designs! While admiring all the amazing ice displays, be sure to enjoy the Pub Slide, with food, drink, and entertainment specials offered at participating bars and restaurants all weekend long.

The streets of South Haven will be blazing on Saturday, February 4th as “Heat the Streets” offers three fire pits open for s’more roasting! Also on Saturday, the Professional Chili Cook-Off provides downtown South Haven restaurants & bars the opportunity to vie for the coveted chili trophy and bragging rights. Try your hand at our 4th Annual Frozen Fish Fling at the South Marina, then join us at the Coast Guard hill for the 5th annual Cardboard Sled Race on Saturday afternoon!

Participate in beginner curling lessons or take the family ice skating at the beautiful outdoor, covered rink in downtown South Haven. Proceeds from Ice Breaker help many local non-profit organizations to generate needed revenue to support local programming.

Make your plans now to spend the weekend in beautiful South Haven during Ice Breaker 2023, February 3rd through 5th. For more information contact the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce at 269.637.5171, or e-mail events@southhavenmi.com, visit us on the web at www.southhavenmi.com, or like us on Facebook.

