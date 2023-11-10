'Venom 3' gets new release date

Venom 3 has a new release date. According to Variety, the film will now be released on November 24, 2024.

The film was originally scheduled to be released on June 12, 2024.

The Venom films follow Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), a journalist who bonds with an alien symbiote named Venom. The two work together to protect San Francisco. In the first film, Venom went up against Riot/Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed). In the second film, 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Venom had to stop the serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who later became the host of a red symbiote named Carnage.

In addition to Hardy, the third Venom film will star Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Ejiofor previously played Karl Mordo in both of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange movies.

The third Venom film will be directed by Kelly Marcel. Marcel previously wrote the screenplay for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and co-wrote the script for the first Venom film.

Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures Entertainment via AP This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Hardy in a scene from "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."

The first two Venom movies were also the first installments of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, a shared universe based on Spider-Man supporting characters. 2022’s Morbius, which stars Jared Leto as the Living Vampire, is set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and featured a couple of references to Venom. The franchise’s other upcoming films are Madame Web, which stars Dakota Johnson, and Kraven the Hunter, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Although the Venom movies are set in a different universe than the MCU, there have been some crossovers. The end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage showed Eddie and Venom being brought to the MCU, with Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and J. Jonah Jameson (J. K. Simmons) appearing on a TV screen. Eddie and Venom also appeared in a post-credit scene in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which showed the duo returning to their own universe. Outside of the MCU, Mrs. Chen (Peggy Lu), a supporting character in both Venom films, appeared in this year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The third Venom movie is scheduled to be released on November 24, 2024. The first Venom film is currently available to stream on Disney+.

