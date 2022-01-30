Turkey orders TV programs to protect family values

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has ordered that steps be taken against media like TV programs that are deemed contrary to Turkey’s “fundamental values.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a decision posted Saturday, said the decision aims to eliminate the harmful effects of television programs with foreign content that have been adapted in Turkey and to protect Turkish culture.

All precautions would be taken against programs that negatively affect family values, children and youth, through Turkish laws and the constitution. Turkey’s media watchdog, the Supreme Council of Radio and Television, already has wide-ranging powers, and can fine media for content or order temporary blackouts.