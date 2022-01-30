Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Turkey orders TV programs to protect family values

items.[0].image.alt
Domenico Stinellis/AP
FILE - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a media conference at the G20 summit in Rome, Oct. 31, 2021. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a circular posted Saturday Jan. 28, 2022 on the Official Gazette, said the decision aims to eliminate the harmful effects of television programs with foreign content that have been adapted in Turkey and to protect Turkish culture. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)
Turkey Media
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 16:16:07-05

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has ordered that steps be taken against media like TV programs that are deemed contrary to Turkey’s “fundamental values.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a decision posted Saturday, said the decision aims to eliminate the harmful effects of television programs with foreign content that have been adapted in Turkey and to protect Turkish culture.

All precautions would be taken against programs that negatively affect family values, children and youth, through Turkish laws and the constitution. Turkey’s media watchdog, the Supreme Council of Radio and Television, already has wide-ranging powers, and can fine media for content or order temporary blackouts.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News