Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2023 tour, returns to Grand Rapids Dec. 26

Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Carsten Steinhausen via ASM Global
retouching | digital imaging | post production | finishing | pre press | book production | graphic design | photography | concert photography
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Posted at 1:55 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 13:55:54-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A holiday tradition returns! Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will rock your holiday stockings off in Grand Rapids this winter.

The rock group is scheduled to perform two shows at Van Andel Arena on Dec. 26.

Show times are at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Titled The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More, this year’s winter tour will deliver The Ghosts of Christmas Eve in a new, grander light, venue officials say.

Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. through the venue’s website.

We’re told special tickets will be available for $39 in limited supply.

Visit TSO’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book