Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2023 tour, returns to Grand Rapids Dec. 26

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A holiday tradition returns! Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will rock your holiday stockings off in Grand Rapids this winter.

The rock group is scheduled to perform two shows at Van Andel Arena on Dec. 26.

Show times are at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Titled The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More, this year’s winter tour will deliver The Ghosts of Christmas Eve in a new, grander light, venue officials say.

Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. through the venue’s website.

We’re told special tickets will be available for $39 in limited supply.

Visit TSO’s website for more information.

