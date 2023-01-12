'Titanic' returning to theatres in February in celebration of the film's 25th anniversary

Director James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic will be returning to theatres in February in celebration of the movie’s 25th anniversary. On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures released a trailer for the film’s re-release.

For Titanic’s re-release, the film has been remastered in 4K 3D. It will be presented in HDR and at a high-frame rate.

Titanic follows Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) and Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio). The two are from different social classes, and fall in love with each other while traveling on the ship. However, they are put in jeopardy after the Titanic strikes an iceberg and begins to sink.

The film also stars Billy Zane as Rose’s fiancé Caledon Hockley, Kathy Bates as Margaret Brown, and Frances Fisher as Rose’s mother Ruth DeWitt Bukater.

Titanic went on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. In 2007, the American Film Institute ranked the film #83 in its list of the 100 best American movies. In 2017, it was selected for inclusion in the National Film Registry for being designated as having cultural, social or aesthetic significance.

During its initial release, Titanic went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. It remained the highest-grossing film until 2009’s Avatar, which was also directed by Cameron. Titanic is currently the third highest-grossing film of all time behind Avatar and the 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Endgame.

Titanic will return to theaters on February 10. A trailer for the re-release can be watched below:

