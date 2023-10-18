Tim Allen is back as Scott Calvin in new 'The Santa Clauses' Season 2 trailer

Tim Allen’s version of Santa Claus is returning to TV this holiday season. Disney+ has released a new trailer for the second season of The Santa Clauses. The first two episodes of Season 2 are scheduled to premiere on the streaming service on November 8.

This season, Santa/Scott Calvin is having his family become more involved with his duties at the North Pole. This includes his wife Mrs. Claus/Carol Calvin (Elizabeth Mitchell) and his daughter Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick). Scott has also begun training his son Cal (Austin Kane) to one day take up the mantle of Santa Claus.

Disney/James Clark Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas in The Santa Clauses Season 2.

The trailer also shows Magnus Antas, played by Eric Stonestreet. Magnus is also known as the Mad Santa, and ruled the North Pole during the 14th century. Now in the present, Magnus will try to reclaim the title as the one true Santa from Scott. The trailer also showed Magnus with Kris Kringle, who is played by Gabriel Iglesias. Kringle is the owner of a Christmas amusement park called Santaland.

Santa won’t be the only holiday figure to appear in The Santa Clauses this season. The trailer also showed the Easter Bunny, played by Tracy Morgan. The Easter Bunny previously appeared in The Santa Clause 2 (2002) and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006), played by Jay Thomas. Both Santa and the Easter Bunny were part of a group known as the Council of Legendary Figures. The trailer also showed glimpses of Cupid and the Sandman, who were also members of the council.

The series is a continuation of The Santa Clause movie trilogy, which also starred Allen. The first film was directed by John Pasquin and released in 1994.

Jack Burditt is returning as showrunner and executive producer. Burditt previously created the sitcom Last Man Standing, which starred Allen as Mike Baxter. He also wrote several episodes of Modern Family, which starred Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker.

The first two episodes of The Santa Clauses Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on November 8. The new trailer for the season can be watched below:

