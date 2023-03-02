'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet joins Tim Allen in 'The Santa Clauses' Season Two

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet is heading to the North Pole. According to Variety, Stonestreet has been cast in the second season of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses.

Stonestreet will play Magnus Antas, also known as the Mad Santa. Magnus ruled the North Pole during the 14th century. Now, he is trying to take it back from the current Santa Claus: Scott Calvin (Tim Allen). Magnus will also have a sidekick named Olga, played by Marta Kessler. Olga is a gnome, who does not understand feelings or empathy.

Stonestreet is best known for playing Cameron Tucker in Modern Family, which ran on ABC from 2009-2020. His other work includes 2016’s The Secret Life of Pets, 2014’s The Loft, and 2013’s Identity Thief.

Stonestreet isn’t the only new addition for the second season. According to Deadline, Gabriel Iglesias has been cast as Kris Kringle. Kris is the owner of a Christmas amusement park called Santaland. However, he has been struggling to keep the park open.

Iglesias’ previous work includes 2022’s Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, 2019’s UglyDolls, and 2018’s Show Dogs.

The Santa Clauses also stars Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol Calvin, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin-Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin-Claus, Matilda Lawler as Betty, and Devin Bright as Noel.

The series is a continuation of Disney’s The Santa Clause film trilogy. In the original 1994 film, the previous Santa Claus fell off Scott Calvin’s roof. Scott then put on the Santa suit, and with the help of his son Charlie (Eric Lloyd), delivered the rest of the Christmas presents. Over the next year, Scott begins to transform into the new Santa Claus. Although resistant at first, he eventually grows to accept the mantle. The Santa Clause was followed by The Santa Clause 2 in 2002 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause in 2006.

The first season of The Santa Clauses premiered on Disney+ in 2022. In the season, Scott decided that it was time for him to retire from being Santa and give his two youngest kids a normal life away from the North Pole. He then chose Simon Choksi (Kal Penn) to be the next Santa Claus. However, Simon’s ambition lead to him almost destroying Christmas spirit. Scott then returned to the North Pole to reclaim the mantle of Santa Claus.

Allen is also an executive producer for the series. Jack Burditt is the series’ showrunner, as well as an executive producer. Burditt previously created the sitcom Last Man Standing, which starred Allen as Mike Baxter, and ran from 2011-2021.

A release date for the second season of The Santa Clauses has not yet been announced. The first season, as well as the film trilogy, is available to stream on Disney+.

