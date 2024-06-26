Tenacious D to rock the Wings Event Center this October

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tenacious D will only perform five shows across the nation this year, and one of them will be in Kalamazoo!

Jack Black and Kyle Glass will rock the Wings Event Center on Friday, Oct. 25, according to the venue.

We’re told some of the proceeds will go toward Rock the Vote, a nonpartisan effort that encourages more young people to vote.

Pre-sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be made available online starting Friday at 10 a.m.

