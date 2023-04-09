Teaser trailer released for upcoming 'Star Wars' television series 'Ahsoka'

Star Wars fans have a new look at the next live action television series set “in a galaxy far, far away.” The Star Wars YouTube channel has released a new trailer for the upcoming series Ahsoka. The series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in August.

The series will star Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka. Dawson previously played the character in a Season 2 episode of The Mandalorian. She later reprised the role in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

Ahsoka will also feature multiple characters from the animated series Star Wars Rebels, which aired on Disney XD from 2014-2018. The characters include Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

The series will also star Lars Mikkelsen as the villain Grand Admiral Thrawn. The character was created by Timothy Zahn and first appeared in the 1991 book Heir to the Empire. Mikkelsen previously voiced the character in Star Wars Rebels.

Hayden Christensen will also appear in the series as Anakin Skywalker. Christensen previously played the character in the films Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. He recently reprised the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. In the Star Wars franchise, Ahsoka was Anakin’s Padawan apprentice.

Ahsoka was created by George Lucas and Dave Filoni. She was first introduced in the 2008 animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where she was voiced by Ashley Eckstein. Eckstein later reprised the role in the animated television series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She also voiced the character in Star Wars Rebels and Tales of the Jedi.

Filoni will write the Ahsoka series and be an executive producer. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau will also be an executive producer for the series.

Ahsoka is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in August. The trailer for the series can be watched below:

