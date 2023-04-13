Teaser trailer released for 'The Batman' spin-off series 'The Penguin'

HBO Max has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming The Batman television spin-off The Penguin. The series will premiere on Max (the successor to HBO Max) in 2024.

The series stars Collin Farrell as the Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, reprising the role from The Batman. In The Batman, the Penguin worked for crime boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), who was later killed by the Riddler (Paul Dano). Cobblepot also ran the Iceberg Lounge nightclub. The series will follow Penguin one week after the events of the film.

Although Carmine Falcone is dead, his children will appear in the series. Cristin Milioti will play Carmine’s daughter Sofia Falcone. The character previously appeared in the FOX series Gotham, played by Crystal Reed. Carmine’s son Alberto Falcone will also appear in the series, played by Michael Zegen.

The Penguin will also star Clancy Brown as mob boss Salvatore Maroni. In the comic books, Maroni is the one who scars Harvey Dent’s face, leading Dent to become the villain Two-Face. The character was previously played by Eric Roberts in The Dark Knight and David Zayas in Gotham. Throughout his career, Brown has played multiple DC Comics characters. He voiced Lex Luthor in Superman: The Animated Series, and later reprised the role in Justice League and Justice League Unlimited. He also played General Wade Eiling in The CW’s The Flash.

The Batman director Matt Reeves will be an executive producer for the series.

On television, the Penguin previously appeared in the 1960s Batman series, played by Burgess Meredith. Meredith also reprised the role in the 1966 film. The Penguin also appeared in Gotham, played by Robin Lord Taylor. On the big screen, Danny DeVito played the villain in director Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns.

A second The Batman spin-off television series is also in development for Max. The series will focus on Arkham Asylum.

The Batman was released in 2022 and starred Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne. A sequel, The Batman Part II, is scheduled to be released on October 3, 2025. Reeves will direct the sequel and is also co-writing the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin.

The Penguin is scheduled to be released on Max in 2024. The teaser trailer for the series can be watched below:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube