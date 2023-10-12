Taylor Swift concert film opens in theaters 1 day early

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attentions, Swifties: the film celebrating Taylor Swift’s smash-hit Eras Tour is coming to theaters everywhere a day early!

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premiered in Hollywood Wednesday night. It was originally scheduled to open to the general public on Friday, Oct. 13.

At the premiere, officials announced the concert film would instead open to the masses Thursday night, according to Phoenix Theatres.

We’re told Phoenix Theatres will screen the film at all branches in Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts and Iowa starting at 6 p.m.

Purchase tickets online.

