'Superman: Legacy' casts David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel

David Corenswet will be the next actor to play Superman on the big screen. According to Variety, Corenswet has been cast as the Man of Steel in director James Gunn’s upcoming film Superman: Legacy.

Corenswet’s previous work includes Pearl (2022), Look Both Ways (2022), and Affairs of State (2018). He will also appear in the upcoming 2024 film Twisters.

On the big screen, Superman/Clark Kent was previously played by Christopher Reeve in four films from 1978-1987 and by Brandon Routh in 2006’s Superman Returns. Henry Cavill played the character in the DC Extended Universe, starting with 2013’s Man of Steel. Cavill’s final appearance as the character was in a post-credit scene for 2022’s Black Adam.

When Gunn, who is also the co-CEO of DC Studios, announced that he would write the next Superman film, he revealed that it would focus on a younger version of the character. In January, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said that the film “focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.” Gunn has also shared that Superman: Legacy will be inspired by the 2005-2008 comic book series All-Star Superman by writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely.

Clark Kent’s love interest and co-worker Lois Lane has also been cast. The Daily Planet journalist will be played by Rachel Brosnahan.

Brosnahan’s previous work includes Dead for a Dollar (2022), I’m Your Woman (2020), and The Courier (2020). She will also star in the upcoming film The Amateur, which will be released in 2024.

On the big screen, Lois Lane was previously played by Margot Kidder in the Christopher Reeve films, Kate Bosworth in Superman Returns, and Amy Adams in the DCEU.

Superman: Legacy will be the first film in the new DC Universe. The other films include The Authority, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing. One of the upcoming films, The Brave and the Bold, will introduce a new version of Batman/Bruce Wayne, who will be different than the Robert Pattinson version in The Batman films. The Brave and the Bold will be directed by Andy Muschietti, who recently directed The Flash.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.

