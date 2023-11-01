Watch Now
'Stayin' Alive': Bee Gees tribute band coming to Grand Rapids in 2024

Posted at 2023-11-01T13:37:16-0400
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Bee Gees tribute band will perform the musical group’s greatest hits in Grand Rapids next year.

Stayin’ Alive: One Night of The Bee Gees is scheduled to be held at DeVos Performance Hall on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.

Tickets will be available online this Friday at 10 a.m., venue officials say.

Audiences can look forward to hearing classic hits such as “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin,’” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Massachusetts” and more, all accompanied by large screens and breathtaking visuals.

