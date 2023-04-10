Sony releases second trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Sony Pictures has released the second trailer for Miles Morales’ next adventure on the big screen. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released on June 2.

The film stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, a teenager in an alternate universe, who takes up the mantle of Spider-Man after the death of his world’s Peter Parker (Chris Pine). The film also stars Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman. In 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Gwen helped Miles stop the Kingpin/Wilson Fisk (Liev Schreiber) and send the other spider-powered heroes back to their own universes. Jake Johnson will also return as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man, who was a mentor to Miles in the first film.

The sequel will also star Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099. The character appeared in the post-credit scene of the first film, where he traveled to the world of the 1967-1970 Spider-Man television series. In the film, Miguel has put together a team of spider-powered heroes. Issa Rae will play Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman. The character was first introduced in the comic books in Marvel Spotlight #32 in 1977. She was previously voiced by Joan Van Ark in the Spider-Woman animated television series, which aired on ABC from 1979-1980.

The villain the Spot/Johnathan Ohnn was also featured in the trailer, voiced by Jason Schwartzman. In the comic books, the character is able to open interdimensional portals that he can use to travel.

The trailer also featured plenty of Easter eggs for Spider-Man fans. Just like the first trailer, it featured an appearance of the Spider-Man from the 2018 video game, and the version from the animated series Spider-Man Unlimited. The trailer also featured Peter’s daughter Mayday Parker. In the comic books, May “Mayday” Parker is from the MC2 universe, an alternate universe set in the future. In the MC2 universe, Peter has retired from being Spider-Man. When May is a teenager, she begins to show that she has inherited her father’s powers. She then takes up the mantle of Spider-Girl.

Ben Reilly/the Scarlet Spider also made an appearance in the trailer. Ben is a clone of Peter Parker, and was a main character in the controversial 1990s comic book storyline “The Clone Saga.” The character previously appeared in the final season of Spider-Man: The Animated Series, voiced by Christopher Daniel Barnes.

The trailer also referenced the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the trailer, Miguel references Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange on Earth-199999, the setting of the MCU. Spider-Man: No Way Home also dealt with the multiverse, with Holland’s version teaming up with the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield versions to defeat their villains.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. The film’s screenplay was written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released on June 2. A third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024. The trailer for the film can be watched below:

