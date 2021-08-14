Shakey Graves concert canceled Monday due to COVID-19 concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Shakey Graves concert at Frederik Meijer Gardens has been canceled due to concerns regarding COVID-19, according to Director of Communications John VanderHaagen.

The concert was scheduled to occur Monday, Aug. 16.

“Due to the current rise in the Delta variant I’ve decided to reschedule the rest of my August headline shows to later dates (TBA),” Shakey Graves wrote on its Facebook page. “My main concern is my team and the safety of every audience member, and having shows right now just doesn’t feel right.”

Meijer Gardens says they are not able to reschedule the show; however, they say they intend to schedule the band to play next summer at the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens.

