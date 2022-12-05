'Sesame Street' star Bob McGrath dies at 90

Bob McGrath, who played music teacher Bob Johnson on Sesame Street, died on Sunday. The actor was 90 years old.

McGrath’s death was announced by his family on his Facebook page. “Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today,” the post said. “He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”

McGrath was one of the original four non-Muppet actors who starred in Sesame Street when it premiered in 1969. McGrath also played the role of Bob Johnson in 1985 film Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird and 1999’s The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland.

According to Variety, he continued to appear in the series until 2017. He later returned for 2019’s Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, which was his final appearance as the character.

Outside of Sesame Street, McGrath was also an author, who wrote the children’s books Uh Oh! Gotta Go! And OOPS! Excuse Me Please!

According to Sesame Workshop, McGrath earned a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Michigan. In 2010, the university awarded him a Lifetime Achievement Award.

