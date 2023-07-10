Watch Now
Rush tickets for 'Frozen' available to students, educators

Posted at 2:37 PM, Jul 10, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Don’t let this opportunity go! Broadway Grand Rapids announced rush tickets will be available for $30 to students and educators at all showtimes for Disney’s Frozen.

The Broadway musical based on the hit 2013 animated film runs July 11–23 at DeVos Performance Hall.

We’re told rush tickets are limited and may not allow recipients to be seated together.

Rush tickets may be purchased at the box office three hours prior to showtime. Don’t forget to bring a school ID.

Visit Broadway Grand Rapids’ website for more information.

