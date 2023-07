KALAMAZOO, Mich. — REO Speedwagon is coming to Kalamazoo!

The classic rock band is scheduled to perform at the Wings Event Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Levon is expected to join the group as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m., according to Pepper Entertainment. Purchase at Etix.com.

Organizers say ticket prices start at $49.50, excluding fees.

