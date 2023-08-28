Pete Davidson to make Kalamazoo State Theatre debut Oct. 21

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pete Davidson is coming to Kalamazoo!

The Saturday Night Live alumnus is scheduled to make his debut at the Kalamazoo State Theatre (KST) Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The comedian was an SNL cast member from 2014–2022, delighting audiences with his quick wit and original music videos.

Davidson ranked among Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

Tickets are available for presale online Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. They will be available to the general public Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m.

KST says tickets range from $68–$128.

Visit the venue’s website for more information.

