Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Pete Davidson to make Kalamazoo State Theatre debut Oct. 21

Pete Davidson Live.jpg
Kalamazoo State Theatre
Pete Davidson Live.jpg
Posted at 10:02 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 10:02:18-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pete Davidson is coming to Kalamazoo!

The Saturday Night Live alumnus is scheduled to make his debut at the Kalamazoo State Theatre (KST) Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The comedian was an SNL cast member from 2014–2022, delighting audiences with his quick wit and original music videos.

Davidson ranked among Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

Tickets are available for presale online Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. They will be available to the general public Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m.

KST says tickets range from $68–$128.

Visit the venue’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book