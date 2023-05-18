Marvel's 'Loki' Season 2 and 'Echo' coming to Disney+ this fall

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will have two television series to look forward to this fall. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige (via Variety) has announced the premiere dates for Loki Season 2 and Echo on Disney+.

Feige made the announcement during the Disney Upfront on Tuesday. The second season of Loki will premiere on Disney+ on October 6. The series follows Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, who is Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) brother and the God of Mischief. Hiddleston’s version of the character was first introduced in 2011’s Thor. He later reprised the role in The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Thor: Ragnarock (2017).

Despite the character’s death in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, the series follows a version of Loki from an alternate timeline. In 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the Loki from 2012 was able to escape from the Avengers with the help of the Tesseract, which created a new timeline.

The series also stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius. Both Loki and Mobius were last seen in a post-credit scene in this year’s MCU film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The series also stars Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, who is an alternate version of Loki.

Feige also announced that Echo will premiere on Disney+ on November 29. However, unlike the other Marvel Disney+ shows, Echo will have all its episodes premiere on the same day.

Echo/Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox, was first introduced in the MCU in the 2021 series Hawkeye. Echo will also feature Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/the Kingpin. Both Cox and D’Onofrio previously played the characters in the Daredevil television series, which ran on Netflix from 2015-2018. After the end of Daredevil, Cox reprised the role of Matt Murdock for a cameo in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. He later appeared in two episodes of the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After Daredevil, D’Onofrio reprised the role of Kingpin in Hawkeye.

Cox and D’Onofrio will also star in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again, which will premiere on Disney+ in 2024. Cox will also voice Daredevil in the upcoming animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Loki Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on October 6. Echo will premiere on November 29.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube