Marvel Studios releases poster for upcoming film 'The Marvels'

Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau have assembled in a new poster for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film The Marvels. Marvel Studios recently shared the poster for the film, which is now scheduled to be released on November 10.

The poster features Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) standing on the ground, with Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) flying above her. The top of the poster says “Higher. Further. Faster. Together,” which references the catchphrase from 2019’s Captain Marvel. The poster can be seen below:

Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers was first introduced in the MCU in Captain Marvel. Larson later reprised the role in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and the post-credit scene in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Captain Marvel’s most recent appearance in the MCU was in the season finale of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Disney+ via AP This image released by Disney+ shows Iman Vellani in a scene from the series "Ms Marvel."

Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan was first introduced in Ms. Marvel. In the comic books, Ms. Marvel is an Inhuman. However, the season finale of Ms. Marvel revealed that Kamala Khan is a mutant in the MCU. Mutants are commonly associated with the X-Men, which was referenced when the theme from X-Men: The Animated Series was played when Kamala learned about her mutation. Although an alternate version of Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) from Earth-838 appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the reveal of Kamala’s mutation made her the first mutant to appear in the main MCU.

Monica Rambeau was first introduced in the MCU as a child in Captain Marvel, where she was played by Akira Akbar. She is the daughter of Carol Danvers’ best friend Maria Rambeau. Parris began playing the adult version of Monica in the Disney+ series WandaVision.

The Marvels will be directed by Nia DaCosta. DaCosta previously directed 2021’s Candyman.

The Marvels is scheduled to be released on November 10.

