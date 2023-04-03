Marvel releases trailer for upcoming Disney+ series 'Secret Invasion'

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is once again returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel has released a new trailer for the upcoming series Secret Invasion. The series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on June 21.

Jackson has been part of the MCU since the very beginning. He first appeared in a post-credit scene in 2008’s Iron Man to tell Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) about the “Avenger Initiative.” As the director of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fury was the one to assemble a group of superheroes to become the Avengers. Jackson’s most recent appearance as Nick Fury was in a post-credit scene in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

On television, Jackson also appeared as Nick Fury in two episodes of ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He also voiced alternate universe versions of the character in the Disney+ animated series What If...?

Secret Invasion will also star Ben Mendelsohn as Talos. Talos is a Skrull, a race of alien shapeshifters. The character was first introduced in the MCU in 2019's Captain Marvel. Although it appeared that Fury was mentoring Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: Far From Home, it was later revealed that Nick Fury throughout most of the film was actually Talos in disguise.

Some of the other MCU characters who will also appear in the series are Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes (aka War Machine), and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. The series will also star Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Emilia Clarke as G’iah, and Olivia Colman as an MI6 agent.

The series is based on the 2008-2009 comic book storyline Secret Invasion by writer Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu. The storyline was previously adapted in the second season of the Disney XD animated series The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Secret Invasion is scheduled to be released on Disney+ on June 21. The trailer for the series can be watched below:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube