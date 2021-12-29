Watch
Mariah Carey becomes first artist to have a number one song across four different years and decades

AP
FILE - Mariah Carey performs during her holiday special "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" available Friday on Apple TV+. On Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, the singer announced she was launching a cookie brand - Mariah's Cookies - which began taking orders on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Apple TV+ via AP)<br/>
Posted at 12:29 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 12:29:52-05

(WXYZ) — Mariah Carey is once again showing the world why she has been crowned the Queen of Christmas.

The American singer-songwriter became the first artist with a number one song on Billboard in four different years. The tune that continues to bring her to the top of that list—her 1994 single "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

In a series of tweets, Billboard Charts announced that Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has been on their #Hot100 for 7 weeks.

"As this week's charts are dated Jan. 1, 2022, it becomes the first song in history to rule the chart in four distinct years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)," the organization said on Twitter.

Earlier this month, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” also amassed 1 billion streams on Spotify and sold 10 million units according to the Recording Industry Association of America certifying the song as Diamond.

Mariah Carey also became the first artist to earn a number one song across four different decades.

