Legendary Marvel Comics artist and Wolverine co-creator John Romita Sr. dies at 93

Romita also co-created Mary Jane Watson, The Punisher, and Luke Cage.
Ben Rothstein/Twentieth Century Fox via AP
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Hugh Jackman from the film, "Logan." Director James Mangold, along with Michael Green and Scott Frank, is nominated for an Oscar for adapted screenplay for the film. The 90th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 4.
Posted at 8:39 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 20:41:00-04

Legendary Marvel Comics artist John Romita Sr. died on Monday. He was 93 years old.

His death was announced by his son and fellow comic book artist, John Romita Jr., on Tuesday.

Romita became the second artist to work on The Amazing Spider-Man after co-creator Steve Ditko. His first issue was The Amazing Spider-Man #39 in 1966, which revealed the Green Goblin’s true identity as Norman Osborn. During his time on the book, Romita would become one of the most influential Spider-Man artists in the character’s history.

Romita and writer Stan Lee would later introduce Mary Jane Watson in her first full appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #42. The character would then go on to become Peter Parker’s primary love interest, as well as his wife from 1987-2007. In director Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, Mary Jane Watson was played by Kirsten Dunst. She was voiced by Zoë Kravitz in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and by Melissa Sturm in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Romita also worked on the art for The Amazing Spider-Man #50, which told the story “Spider-Man No More!” In the story, Peter decides to quit being Spider-Man. The story was one of the main inspirations for 2004’s Spider-Man 2, which starred Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man/Peter Parker. The movie even recreated the iconic image of Peter leaving his Spider-Man costume in a trash can from the comic book story. The issue was also the first appearance of the Kingpin/Wilson Fisk. The character would later be played in live action by Michael Clarke Duncan in the 2003 Daredevil movie and by Vincent D’Onofrio in the Netflix Daredevil series. Liev Schreiber voiced the Kingpin in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

During his run on The Amazing Spider-Man, Romita co-created the villains the Rhino and the Shocker. He also co-created the supporting character Robbie Robertson and Gwen Stacy’s father George Stacy.

Romita also co-created the Punisher/Frank Castle, who was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #129 in 1974. The character was played by Dolph Lundgren in the 1989 film and by Thomas Jane in the 2004 film. Ray Stevenson played Frank Castle in 2008’s Punisher: War Zone. In the Netflix Daredevil series, the Punisher was played by Jon Bernthal. Bernthal later starred in The Punisher spin-off series, which ran from 2017-2019 on Netflix. Bernthal will reprise the role in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

Another character that Romita co-created was Luke Cage, who was first introduced in Luke Cage, Hero for Hire #1 in 1972. The character was played by Mike Colter in the Luke Cage television series, which ran from 2016-2018 on Netflix. Colter also played the character in Jessica Jones and The Defenders.

Romita also co-created the popular X-Men character Wolverine. Wolverine made his first full appearance in The Incredible Hulk #181 in 1974. He later joined the X-Men in Giant-Size X-Men #1 in 1975. Hugh Jackman began playing the character in 2000’s X-Men. Jackman would continue to play the character for 17 years before announcing that he would retire from the role after 2017’s Logan. However, Jackman will return to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3, which is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024.

Yuri Lowenthal, who voices Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Insomniac Game's Spider-Man video game series, tweeted:

James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Superman: Legacy, tweeted:

Kevin Smith, director of Clerks, Mallrats, and Chasing Amy, tweeted:

Comic book writer/artist Todd MacFarlane, who co-created Venom, tweeted:

Dan Slott, who wrote the Spider-Verse comic book storyline that inspired the animated films, tweeted:

Paul Dini, a writer for Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, and the Batman: Arkham games, tweeted:

DC Comics tweeted:

Marvel Comics tweeted:

