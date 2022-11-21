Kenny Chesney to perform at Van Andel Arena May 6

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kenny Chesney returns to Grand Rapids this spring!

The country star is scheduled to perform at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

“I can still hear No Shoes Nation singing those songs after being apart for four whole summers,” says Chesney. “It’s a sound that reminds me how much music really means to people. It’s not about the numbers but the joy you see on people’s faces – and the more I thought about it, the more I thought about taking the music to the people who were there when this thing was taking off.”

ASM Global says tickets will go on sale Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. on the venue’s website.

We’re told Chesney will be joined by Grammy award nominee Kelsea Ballerini.

