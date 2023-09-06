John Oliver to give stand-up routine at DeVos Performance Hall this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Oliver is bringing the laughs to Grand Rapids this fall!

The Emmy-winning writer and comedian is scheduled to deliver a stand-up routine at DeVos Performance Hall on Friday, Oct. 13.

Tickets will be on sale through the venue’s website starting Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.

Oliver was a correspondent on The Daily Show from 2006 to 2013 and has been the host of Last Week Tonight since 2014.

Acting credits include Wonder Park, Community, The Smurfs, Rick & Morty and Disney’s remake of The Lion King.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube