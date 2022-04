GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan has announced a new set of tour dates, with a stop scheduled for Grand Rapids in the fall.

The show is scheduled to take place Friday, Nov. 18 at Van Andel Arena.

A spokesperson for the Van Andel Arena says presale starts Wednesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. with tickets available to the general public on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

