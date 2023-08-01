Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Grand Rapids Ballet to hold free interactive show at Millennium Park this weekend

Grand Rapids Ballet at Millennium Park.jpg
Grand Rapids Ballet
Grand Rapids Ballet at Millennium Park.jpg
Posted at 3:28 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 15:28:15-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Ballet is partnering with a local nonprofit to hold outdoor performances in Walker.

The nonprofit, Trail.Club, promotes activities on West Michigan’s trails with grants supporting unique activities, the classical ballet company explains.

We’re told the Grand Rapids Ballet will hold three performances Saturday, Aug. 5 at Millennium Park's Hansen Nature Trail.

trail_club_ballet_map_v3.2.png

The hour-long performances are scheduled to be held at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The free interactive show will make audiences feel they are part of the show, according to Grand Rapids Ballet.

"We are excited to bring this unique, one-of-a-kind performance to Millennium Park and the people of West Michigan," says Artistic Director James Sofranko. “Ballet is a living and breathing art form, which this community event aims to capture. We hope those who are able will come out to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors in a new and engaging way."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward