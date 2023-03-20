'Good Burger' sequel with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell coming to Paramount+ later this year

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are reuniting for a sequel to the 1997 film Good Burger. The duo made the announcement during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday. Good Burger 2 is scheduled to be released on Paramount+ later this year.

According to Variety, Good Burger 2 will focus on Dexter Reed (Thompson) returning to Good Burger, after another one of his inventions failed. Dexter is once again working with Mitchell (Ed), as well as a new crew at the restaurant. However, Dexter comes up with a plan to get back on his feet, which could put Good Burger in jeopardy.

The film will be directed by Phil Traill. Traill previously directed 2011’s Chalet Girl, 2009’s All About Steve, as well as multiple episodes of ABC’s sitcom The Middle. The film’s screenplay will be written by Kevin Kopelow, Heath Seifert, and James III. Kopelow and Seifert co-wrote the screenplay of the original 1997 film with Dan Schneider.

“Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years,” said Mitchell. “It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” said Thompson. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Good Burger is based on a sketch from the comedy series All That, which originally aired on Nickelodeon from 1994-2000. Both Thompson and Mitchell were cast members from 1994-1999. Thompson and Mitchell also starred in the Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel, which aired from 1996-2000.

Thompson has been a cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live since 2003. His other work includes 2021’s Home Sweet Home Alone, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and 2020’s Hubie Halloween. Mitchell’s other work includes 2011’s Battle of Los Angeles, Dance Fu, and 2007’s Honeydripper.

Good Burger 2 is scheduled to be released on Paramount+ later this year. The movie will begin filming this summer. The film's announcement on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon can be watched below:

