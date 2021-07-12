Drake Bell receives probation on child endangerment charge

CLEVELAND — Former Nickelodeon television star Jared “Drake” Bell has been sentenced to two years of probation to charges relating to a teen whom he met online and who attended his concerts in Ohio when she was 15.

He will also have to serve 200 hours of community service.

The 35-year-old Bell, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month to a felony count of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The victim, now 19, told a judge on Zoom that she and Bell exchanged explicit photos and that Bell engaged in sexual behavior. She also claimed Bell had been "grooming" her from the age of 12 before allegedly abusing her.

Bell's attorney disputed those allegations and claimed there was no such evidence.

Before the sentencing, Bell released a statement in which he said, "I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I'm sorry that the victim was harmed in any way, but that was obviously not my intention."