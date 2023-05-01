Disney releases trailer for upcoming animated film 'Wish'

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming animated film Wish. The film is scheduled to be released on November 22.

The film is set in Rosas, a fantastical land that is known as the kingdom of wishes. It follows 17-year-old Asha, who is voiced by Ariana DeBose. In the movie, Asha makes a wish that causes Star, a ball of energy, to fall from the sky. Along with Star and her talking pet goat Valentino (Alan Tudyk), Asha tries to save her community. However, the trio must also confront King Magnifico (Chris Pine), the ruler of Rosas.

DeBose’s previous work includes 2021’s West Side Story and 2020’s The Prom. For playing Anita in West Side Story, DeBose received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Pine’s previous work includes playing James T. Kirk in the Star Trek films and Steve Trevor in the Wonder Woman films. He recently starred in this year’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Tudyk’s previous work includes this year’s Peter Pan & Wendy, 2021’s Playing God, and the Disney animated film Raya and the Last Dragon. He also voices the Joker and Clayface in HBO Max’s Harley Quinn.

Wish was directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. Buck previously co-directed 2013’s Frozen, the 2019 sequel Frozen II, and 1999’s Tarzan.

“We have been so inspired by so many iconic films over Disney Animation’s 100 years, especially stories where we explore the power of someone with a wish, combined with the conviction to make that wish come true,” said Veerasunthorn. “Being able to honor that legacy with this incredible story and these amazing characters has been a joy for our entire team.”

The film’s screenplay was written by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore. Lee previously co-directed both Frozen films with Buck. She also wrote the screenplays for both films.

Wish is scheduled to be released on November 22. The trailer for the film can be watched below:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube