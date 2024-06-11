Dinosaur Adventure roaring into DeVos Place for a weekend of prehistoric fun!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dinosaurs are roaring into Grand Rapids this weekend!
Dinosaur Adventure is bringing family-friendly fun to DeVos Place, taking guests back 65 million years to see larger-than-life dinosaurs scattered throughout the venue.
Organizers say kids will get to hunt for fossils, ride their favorite dinosaurs, race in Jurassic-themed scooters and more!
The two- to three-hour experience starts at $25. Pinnacle Production Group recommends buying tickets online for guaranteed admission.
Dinosaur Adventure is scheduled to be held in Exhibit Hall A at the following times:
Saturday, June 15: 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
Sunday, June 16: 9 a.m.–7 p.m.
