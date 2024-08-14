Danny Trejo to make guest appearance at Grand Rapids Comic Con

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Danny Trejo is coming to Grand Rapids Comic Con!

The actor is known for roles played in films including Runaway Train, Predators, xXx, Machete, The Devil’s Rejects, Muppets Most Wanted and more.

“We are thrilled that Danny will be attending our show,” says Mark Hodges, event coordinator for Grand Rapids Comic Con. “Danny is one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood today and has amassed an impressive roster of memorable roles. He is also incredibly philanthropic and his personal story is inspirational. We are pleased that he accepted our invitation.”

This year’s convention runs Nov. 15–17. Organizers say Trejo will be present Friday and Saturday.

Visit Grand Rapids Comic Con’s website for more information.

