CREED coming to Grand Rapids this November

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — CREED is expanding its reunion tour to include Grand Rapids!

The band is scheduled to perform at Van Andel Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Three Doors Down will be featured as special guests.

Tickets for the Are You Ready? tour are available for presale now, according to ASM Global. The general public will be able to order tickets online starting Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

We’re told VIP packages are available, giving ticket holders a chance to meet with the band and stand on stage while the first three songs are performed. Visit the band’s website for more information.

