'Come From Away' sets new record at DeVos Performance Hall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A musical based on the events of 9/11 has broken the record for most attendees at a Broadway show in a week at DeVos Performance Hall.

Come From Away ran from Nov. 8–13. Based on a true story, the show recounts how thousands of airborne passengers were redirected to Newfoundland during the September 11 attacks, according to Broadway Grand Rapids.

We’re told the show was originally intended to be held in October 2020 but was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had high hopes for Come From Away,” says Broadway President & CEO Meghan Distel. “We were thrilled to host the sold-out crowd at DeVos Performance Hall for eight performances and have so many patrons experience the touching and heartfelt story.”

Broadway Grand Rapids says the show made a $3.9 million economic impact on the Grand Rapids area.

The following shows are scheduled to take place next year:

SIX the Musical: Jan. 10–15

STOMP: March 17–19

My Fair Lady: April 11–16

Hadestown: May 9–14

Disney’s Frozen: July 11–23

