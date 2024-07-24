Charley Crockett postpones show at Frederik Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Charley Crockett concert at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (FMGSP) has been postponed.

Details are limited, but a representative of the Grand Rapids botanical garden says they are waiting to hear more on when the show will be rescheduled and the refund options available for ticket holders.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will update ticket holders as soon as official information is confirmed,” FMGSP writes.

The venue shared the following statement released by Crockett shortly after 6 p.m.:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regretfully need to postpone tonight’s (Wednesday, July 24) show. Hold on to your tickets, a new date is coming soon. Sorry to the fans in Grand Rapids, I hope to be back as soon as I can.

-Charley

Ticket holders are asked to keep checking the show’s webpage for updated info. The venue says an email will also be sent out.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube