Celtic Woman's 20th Anniversary Tour coming to Grand Rapids this spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Celtic Woman is coming back to Grand Rapids in celebration of the group's 20th anniversary!

The Irish ensemble is scheduled to perform at DeVos Performance Hall on April 9, 2024.

Audiences can look forward to traditional and contemporary Irish music that reflects the country’s spirit and heritage. The show features a wide variety of Celtic instruments, including the tin whistle, Uilleann pipes, bodhrán and bouzouki.

Former group member Mairéad Carlin returns alongside current members Muirgen O’Mahony,Tara McNeill and Emma Warren.

Tickets will be made available online this Friday at 10 a.m.

Founded in 2005, Celtic Woman became a worldwide phenomenon with their angelic vocals and instrumental dexterity performed on a world-class level. The group has garnered multiple awards since its inception and has sold millions of albums and DVDs.

ASM Global says a “20th Anniversary” special is planned to air on PBS sometime this year, followed by a new album in January 2024.

